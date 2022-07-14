The Palisade Board of Trustees approved Tuesday a $1.86 million contract with FCI Constructors for phase one of the construction of a medical clinic on the site of the old high school, which will be run by Community Hospital.
The board's vote was unanimous.
According to FCI project manager Lance Kramer, the funds will go to purchase concrete, steel, mechanical, electric and plumbing materials ahead of the anticipated completion of construction drawings by mid-August.
FCI was chosen by the board to be the construction manager/general contractor on the project.
There is an 8-16 week lead time for the materials, according to Kramer, and so by ordering the materials now FCI can cut down on wait time after the drawings are finished and maybe save a little money given the high level of inflation right now.
According to the contract, the clinic must be built for a total of no more than $5 million. Previous estimates had the clinic's cost at about $3.2 million.
The federal government has contributed $1 million for the project, Mesa County $1.5 million and Community Hospital $750,000 for the estimated 6,900 square feet clinic, which will have primary care, urgent care and imaging available.
The board is also working through a contract with DARE Case for work on the town's historic gymnasium, but the measure was tabled because construction numbers are not yet available.