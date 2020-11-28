The town of Palisade adopted its final 2021 budget, which includes more than $4 million in capital expenses for road and infrastructure projects.
The adopted 2021 budget has more than $10 million in expenses, which includes the general fund, capital expenses and utilities, among other funds.
A significant portion of the capital expense will be funded through grants that have either already been awarded or are expected in 2021, Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said. She noted that there is more than $3 million included in grant revenue.
The total governmental expenses are about $300,000 higher than the 2020 adopted budget. Revenue is projected to increase by 7% over the 2020 adopted budget to more than $8.8 million. The budget document notes that the difference between revenue and expenditures will be made up by the Town’s fund balance.
Two projects that are listed in the budget as using 100% tax revenue are removing the old high school building, which will cost around $850,000 and building new restrooms in Riverbend Park, which will cost around $150,000. Remediating asbestos in the old high school is also listed as a capital improvement project, but it is expected to receive a $500,000 grant to help with the cost of that project.
The majority of the increased spending for Palisade’s governmental funds came through capital expenses, some of which were carried over from the 2020 budget when they were listed as special projects rather than capital projects. Other expenses like wages and operating expenses saw a decrease in spending in 2021 over the 2020 adopted budget.
The Trustees had a few questions clarifying some numbers and offering congratulations to the town’s staff and Town Finance Director Travis Boyd. The Trustees had reviewed and worked through the budget during a number of work sessions over the past few months. There was no comment from the public. The budget passed unanimously.
In addition to presenting the budget, Hawkinson also reviewed highlights of 2020 for the Town of Palisade: beginning discussions on constructing a health clinic on the site of the old high school, purchasing body cameras for its Police Department and removing tamarisk and Russian olive from Riverbend Park. She also noted the difficulties the Town faced this year and commended it for its resiliency.
“This year, as we know, has proven to be challenging with the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the worst crop freeze we’ve seen in decades and some of the largest wildfires the state has seen,” Hawkinson said. “It has been inspiring to be part of this community that has worked to protect everyone’s health and support businesses in this unprecedented time.”
You can view the budget in its entirety at townofpalisade.org.