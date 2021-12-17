The Palisade Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a 2022 budget of $17,032,484 in expenditures and $14,229,733 in projected revenues.
The budget includes $7,271,612 in capital expenses, including $1.3 million for safety improvements on U.S. Highway 6, $547,636 of which will be funded by grant money, and $752,634 from the town of Palisade.
There is also a $1 million project for sidewalk construction along U.S. 6, $800,000 will be funded by the Colorado Department of Transportation and $200,000 will come from the town.
Another project in the budget is a $110,000 project building detached sidewalks on the north side of U.S. 6 in front of the fire station. For that project, $100,000 will come from CDOT and $10,000 will come from the city.
Other capital projects include $850,000 for the demolition of the old high school and $3.5 million for the building of the Palisade Clinic, $1 million of which will come from the city, $1 million from a federal grant and $1.5 million from Mesa County.
The budget also includes $50,000 to build a fire authority with Palisade Fire, Clifton Fire and Palisade Rural Fire, $150,000 for new restrooms at Riverbend Park, $200,000 to upgrade water meters in town, $220,000 for the Bluegrass Festival and $25,000 for the Sunday/Harvest Market.
In other business, the board voted unanimously to purchase the “Sound Fountain” sculpture in the Palisade Plaza for $4,000, and also voted to approve change orders of $118,366.77 and $193,890 for additional asbestos remediation at the old Palisade High School.