Palisade figures to be busy with construction projects in 2023, with $9 million in capital project, included in the 2023 budget.
The Palisade Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the $19 million budget last month.
Expenditures are estimated to be just over $19 million, including about $7.5 million from the general fund, $9 million from the capital projects fund, $1.46 million from the water fund, $60,000 from the tourism fund, $50,000 from the conservation trust fund, $230,000 from the solid waste fund, and about $870,000 from the utilities fund.
The $9 million in capital expenditures is being bolstered by receiving $7.3 million in grants for 2023 projects.
Town Manager Janet Hawkinson said Monday she’s excited for next year’s budget because of the amount of capital projects the town is going to be able to do thanks to all that grant funding.
Hawkinson said receiving a lot of grant funding has allowed the town to be aggressive with capital projects in recent years.
“We’re getting some projects that we needed,” Hawkinson said.
Those projects include the community clinic at the site of the old high school, a $5 million project being funded by the federal government, Mesa County and Community Hospital, which will operate the clinic. They also include an $873,985 “middle-mile” broadband project, which is being funded via a $407,992 Department of Local Affairs grant and a match from the town of Palisade, $343,000 of which is from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Palisade also has several infrastructure projects lined up for 2023, including a $1 million project, $800,000 of which will come from the Colorado Department of Transportation constructing sidewalks and improving intersections on U.S. 6.; a $348,000 project replacing the North River Road Transfer Pump; and a $1.4 million project constructing sidewalks from Interstate 70 to First Street on the west side of Elberta Avenue, $1.1 million of which will be funded by CDOT.
