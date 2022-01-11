Jose Gonzalez and other workers with KSK remove asphalt Monday from the North River Road bridge in Palisade. The bridge rehabilitation project will include resurfacing, replacement of railings and guardrails, and deck repairs. Diverted traffic will detour along U.S. Highway 6 through Palisade. The project is expected to be completed in early April.
After the rehabilitation of the North River Road bridge in Palisade, the old Palisade HIgh School is to be demolished to make way for the building of a medical clinic for the community. The 6,000-square-foot clinic is slated to cost $3.2 million to $3.5 million.
North River Road is closed to traffic at the bridge as crews begin work on a project rehabilitating the bridge, which includes concrete deck repairs, painting, railing replacement, asphalt removal, resurfacing and guardrail replacement, according to an announcement from Mesa County.
Local access will be possible west of the bridge, via a marked detour through Palisade.
The project is expected to be complete in early April.
KSK LLC is the contractor.
Several other projects in the Palisade area made progress last week at a special meeting of the Palisade Board of Trustees, which approved a $1,287,237.55 contract with United Companies for a construction project on U.S. Highway 6.
Town Manager Janet Hawkinson said the bid came in about $200,000 more than anticipated.
Palisade’s portion of the $1.5 million total project is $835,000, and the the Colorado Department of Transportation’s is $727,000, Hawkinson said.
The board also approved an $842,000 contract with DC Contracting for demolition of the old Palisade High School.
“I think we have a pretty confident understanding of what needs to stay and what needs to be go, and we’ve provided a lot of information to the contractors,” engineer Bret Guillory said in response to a question from Mayor Greg Mikolai about potential pitfalls of the project.
They also approved a $294,000 contract with MOA Architecture to design the planned medical clinic to be located next to the Fire Department in the area of the old high school.
The contract is for 10% of the clinic cost, according to the staff report.
Hawkinson said the town applied for funding from the federal government for the clinic and was approved, but the budget approval to get the funding, which was previously scheduled for December, has been moved to February.
Mesa County also pledged $1.5 million for the clinic, Hawkinson said, and Community Hospital has pledged $750,000.
Hawkinson said the architects have estimated that it will be a year from start of design to construction.
The 6,000-square-foot clinic is slated to cost $3.2 million to $3.5 million to build.