The town of Palisade has produced a “virtual open house” on its website to solicit feedback from residents on plans for the new Palisade Clinic.

The open house shows conceptual drawings of the clinic and different options for colors and material choices.

Palisade Town Manager Janet Hawkinson said the virtual open house is to show the community which direction the design team is moving in.

Hawkinson said the team is getting close to producing actual drawings for construction, which could happen by June, and the team wants to address any community concerns before they move forward.

The drawings will be left up on Palisade’s website for now, Hawkinson said, and updated when the team has new drawings available.

The drawings can be viewed at https://palisade.colorado.gov/virtual-open-house-new-palisade-clinic.

Residents can leave feedback via a form on the website or by email at info@townofpalisade.org.

The estimated $3.2 million clinic project is being constructed on the site of Palisade’s old high school, which was recently torn down. The clinic will be managed by Community Hospital.

So far, Palisade has raised $1 million from the federal government, $750,000 from Community Hospital and $1.5 million from Mesa County for the clinic.

In March, the Palisade Board of Trustees selected FCI Constructors Inc. as the construction manager/general contractor for the project.

“We’re excited to be moving forward,” Hawkinson said.