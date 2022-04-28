Palisade asking for feedback on clinic design via virtual open house By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Apr 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The town of Palisade has produced a “virtual open house” on its website to solicit feedback from residents on plans for the new Palisade Clinic.The open house shows conceptual drawings of the clinic and different options for colors and material choices.Palisade Town Manager Janet Hawkinson said the virtual open house is to show the community which direction the design team is moving in.Hawkinson said the team is getting close to producing actual drawings for construction, which could happen by June, and the team wants to address any community concerns before they move forward.The drawings will be left up on Palisade’s website for now, Hawkinson said, and updated when the team has new drawings available.The drawings can be viewed at https://palisade.colorado.gov/virtual-open-house-new-palisade-clinic.Residents can leave feedback via a form on the website or by email at info@townofpalisade.org.The estimated $3.2 million clinic project is being constructed on the site of Palisade’s old high school, which was recently torn down. The clinic will be managed by Community Hospital.So far, Palisade has raised $1 million from the federal government, $750,000 from Community Hospital and $1.5 million from Mesa County for the clinic.In March, the Palisade Board of Trustees selected FCI Constructors Inc. as the construction manager/general contractor for the project.“We’re excited to be moving forward,” Hawkinson said. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Clinic Open House Hospital Building Industry Drawing Janet Hawkinson Feedback Palisade Clinic Choice Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 49° 81° Wed Wednesday 81°/49° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:20:34 AM Sunset: 08:03:19 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: ESE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 48° 78° Thu Thursday 78°/48° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:19:18 AM Sunset: 08:04:17 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 2% 36° 64° Fri Friday 64°/36° Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:18:03 AM Sunset: 08:05:14 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: WNW @ 19 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Clear. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Sat 0% 45° 69° Sat Saturday 69°/45° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:16:49 AM Sunset: 08:06:12 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 9% 42° 74° Sun Sunday 74°/42° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:15:37 AM Sunset: 08:07:09 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. W winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 2% 50° 74° Mon Monday 74°/50° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:14:26 AM Sunset: 08:08:07 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 8% 41° 72° Tue Tuesday 72°/41° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:13:16 AM Sunset: 08:09:04 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: WSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business