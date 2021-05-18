The town of Palisade is auctioning off eight vehicles that are no longer usable.
Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said the vehicles’ upkeep had become expensive and that, in some cases, they were no longer safe for town staff to operate.
“It’s the fire department and public works,” Hawkinson said. “It’s just years of accumulation and we’ve done some work to see what is viable for us to keep and what’s passed its useful life.”
The vehicles include a bulldozer, grader and fire tender. Hawkinson said some of the vehicles were not in use by the town and were semi-abandoned on town property.
“It’s things that have been sitting next to the sewer lagoons, kind of abandoned,” Hawkinson said. “So we’re just cleaning up town property and resources.”
Of all the vehicles the town is auctioning off, it is only looking to replace the fire tender, Hawkinson said.
Because of the expense of a new fire tender, Hawkinson said the town is looking into grant funding to help pay for it.
“We’re actively seeking different grants that we might be able to apply for,” Hawkinson said. “The one we’re looking at is $300,000.”
The old fire tender is nearly four decades old and has more than 670,000 miles on it.
Bids for the vehicles were due to the town last Friday, Hawkinson said.
All proceeds from the sale will go into the town’s general fund.
Vehicles that have not received bids will go to an auction held by Grand Junction and Mesa County.