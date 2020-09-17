The Palisade Basecamp RV Resort has been nominated to compete in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.
Basecamp is one of 20 RV campgrounds that are competing to make it into the final top 10 based on online voting for the best RV resort in the country. It is currently leading the competition.
“They notified us a couple of weeks ago of their interest in including us in the contest,” Basecamp General Manager Nic Pugliese said. “They asked us if we could provide them with some more information about us and I think they used that information to research our customer reviews and they decided to include us.”
People can vote for their favorite RV Resort once a day for the next few weeks at www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-rv-resort. Voting ends Oct. 12 and winners will be announced on Oct. 23.
“We take great care to pay attention to the details that comprise what we do,” Pugliese said. “I think a little bit of outside recognition is pretty neat.”
So far, Pugliese said they have mostly been reaching out to their visitors through social media to promote the contest.
The Palisade Basecamp's 14-acre campground is located off North River Road in Palisade along the Colorado River. Pugliese credited the local area for the outdoor experiences they are able to provide.
“We’re in an extraordinary area and we try to live up to the standards of the area by providing extraordinary experiences and the opportunity for people to have extraordinary experiences,” Pugliese said. “We’re grateful and thankful and we feel incredibly fortunate to be included.”