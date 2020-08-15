The Palisade Town Trustees voted to sign a new memorandum of understanding with the Bureau of Land Management for fire mitigation in its watershed.
Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said the new MOU is replacing an expired one that covered largely the same grounds. It authorizes the BLM to conduct controlled burns to limit wildfire danger to the town’s water supply.
“If we can get funding, and if the weather cooperates this fall or next winter or spring, then we can get a controlled burn in the watershed to protect it from a catastrophic fire,” Hawkinson said.
Considering how active this year’s wildfire season has been, Hawkinson said it’s critically important to mitigate fire risk. The recent fire in the Rapid Creek neighborhood, which was quickly brought under control, was down canyon from the creeks and reservoirs that supply the town’s water.
“If the Rapid Creek fire had kept going up to the top of the mesa that would have burned our whole watershed,” Hawkinson said.
The effects of a wildfire on the soils within the watershed are the primary concern, Hawkinson said. The burned area can increase erosion as well, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“It’s really important to do them (controlled burns),” Hawkinson said. “If there was a fire, kind of like what is going on in Grizzly Creek, it could burn and then what happens with our watershed? We get water through the creeks and springs. If it burns all the way, it creates a soil that can actually ruin your watershed.”
The plan is to prevent that from happening through a series of smaller controlled burns over the next five years. Hawkinson said the BLM will manage the burns, which help reduce the amount of fuel available for a wildfire.
“They (BLM) will go to certain areas, smaller sections, to keep it under control so it doesn’t spread,” Hawkinson said.
Grand Junction is also included in the MOU as it owns land in the vicinity of the Palisade watershed.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Trustees approved a variance for the parking lot north of the railroad tracks between Kluge Avenue and Main Street.
The town purchased the lot to use as trailhead parking for the Palisade Plunge. However, the previous owner is keeping a small portion to potentially build on. Hawkinson said the variance defined issues of setbacks and parking requirements.