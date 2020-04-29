The Palisade Board of Trustees met Tuesday evening and voted unanimously to postpone the Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival until June 2021.
Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said the current guidance from the county and state was that there should be no large gatherings through the month of June due to the presence of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the county and state. She said allowing large events for the rest of the year is still being evaluated.
“I guess COVID-19 is closing Bluegrass, but we’d like direction from the board to postpone it,” Hawkinson said.
Parks and Recreation Supervisor Troy Ward said many concerts and events around the state and country are being postponed. He said the town would not lose its deposits on bands and that the acts have agreed to return next year.
He did say the postponement would likely cost the town between $20,000 and $30,000. Mayor Greg Mikolai said the town would also not bring in the $80,000 in revenue it had budgeted for the event.
“I think what you have seen recently is there are so many concerts that are being postponed and moved to later dates in the fall or into 2021,” Ward said. “Our biggest fear with this is if we postpone it and something happens and we don’t get to do it, we can double down on bad money.”
The town will be offering refunds to people who had reserved tickets, but will be encouraging them to instead roll that reservation over to next year. Mikolai said he felt it was important for the town to offer refunds for the event if someone wants one.
“We should be honoring any refunds that are requested because I think the last thing we want to do is add insult to injury,” Mikolai said.
The bluegrass festival joins a long list of events in the valley to be postponed or canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Two of the town’s largest events, the Palisade Peach Festival and Wine Fest, come later in the summer and have not been affected yet.