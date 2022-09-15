The Town of Palisade and Community Hospital officially broke ground on Tuesday for a new medical facility.
The 6,700-square-foot building, 731 Iowa Ave., is scheduled to be finished in May of next year. The medical clinic will replace the old Palisade High School, located just west of the Palisade Fire Station.
“It’s been over 20 years since we’ve had direct medical services within our town, so this a wonderful opportunity to help our citizens,” Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai said at the groundbreaking ceremony.
Mikolai also joked about the deteriorated condition of the old high school, saying it was a “good idea” to demolish the building and “start from scratch.”
According to a press release, the new clinic will offer a “full range of services,” including adult care, infant care, pediatrics and adolescents, senior care and same-day acute care appointments. The emphasis will be on minor illnesses and injuries like sore throat, fever, cough, stitches for minor lacerations and on-site X-ray imaging.
“This is our priority, to make sure we have health care throughout the valley,” said Chris Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Community Hospital. “This will give us a clinic in Fruita and in Palisade and everywhere in between.”
Thomas also said Community Hospital signed a 15-year lease with five-year extensions.
Many officials who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony echoed the sentiment that, for years, health care in Palisade had been lacking.
“There’s really no health care from 28½ Road this way, so this fills a need that is greatly needed,” said Pete Baier, administrator for Mesa County.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is the project’s federal partner. While Bennet was not present for Tuesday’s event, Hilary Henry, a representative for his office, read a letter on Bennet’s behalf.
“This new clinic will fill the health care gap in the east end of the Grand Valley and provide needed emergency and medical services to the community,” Henry read.