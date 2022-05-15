A couple attempting to start a business ferrying tourists around Palisade via trolley is asking the town of Palisade for a letter of support to get a common carrier license.
Ronda and Rick Hummel, owners of Palisade Trolley, told the Palisade Board of Trustees that tour operators in the area have objected to their attempt to get a common carrier license, which is obtained through the state of Colorado’s Public Utility Commission.
“Common carriers are statutorily declared to be a public utility and must serve the public indiscriminately. Common carriers offer scheduled and/or call-and-demand services, such as: taxi, sightseeing, shuttle, and charter services,” the commission’s website states.
A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for 9 a.m. June 14.
“We are required to show a need for the trolley for our upcoming hearing,” Rick Hummel said. “The existing common carrier authority holders are saying the market is saturated and there is no need for the trolley. The burden of proof is on Palisade Trolley.”
Ronda Hummel said the market is not saturated, and existing tour operators are constantly booked.
“Tourists are only in this town for a short time. They can’t wait until the following Wednesday or Thursday to do a wine tour,” she said.
Hummel said the existing tour operators have done a “fabulous job,” but there is room for everybody.
The couple, who also own the Purple Bee Apothecary, has purchased a trolley-style sightseeing bus, which Rick refurbished, and a building to serve as the “trolley station.”
Rick said in general there needs to be more transportation options in Palisade.
“One way or another, we want to make Palisade an easier town to get around in,” he said.
Resident John Barbier told the Board of Trustees he has also applied for a license to go into business transporting people from winery to winery.
“The community is growing, we know that,” Barbier said. “We need to make sure we keep these people safe, not driving and drinking, so we need people like us and the Palisade Trolley next to me there to transport these people from wineries to bars to restaurants, to whatever they need. If they’ve been drinking, they should not be driving, period.”
Barbier said he believes his proposal has been met with opposition from other local operators who think they can handle the level of visitors.
“Unfortunately this is America, we have a right to have a business, and not only that, there is a big need in the community in Palisade,” he said.