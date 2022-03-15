Candidates vying to help lead the town of Palisade are focusing on broadband, roads and even one “really wild idea” for getting to the top of Grand Mesa.
Six of the seven candidates for the town of Palisade Board of Trustees gathered Saturday morning for a forum sponsored by the Palisade Chamber of Commerce.
David William Valberg Edwards, Kris Frazier, Stan Harbaugh, Joshua Johnson, Nicole Maxwell, Jamie Somerville and Alex Sparks are competing for three seats on the board in the April 5 election. Johnson was absent from Saturday’s forum.
The forum began on a chilly and quiet morning in Palisade and that winter placidity was something many candidates raised during their comments: how to make Palisade a town that doesn’t shut down for several months a year.
“During the wintertime this town is kind of empty. There’s nobody here,” Sparks said.
He said the town should consider expanding its offerings to entice visitors in the slow months. For some candidates, that means tapping into a resource a few thousand feet overhead.
“Powderhorn wants to be a partner with us,” Somerville said.
Somerville, an incumbent on the board having been elected in 2018, said a partnership with Powderhorn Mountain Resort would get more people passing through Palisade, creating an opportunity to “teach them what après ski means.”
The most ambitious proposal came from Edwards, who previously served on the board until 2018. Edwards noted the value of Grand Mesa to the local economy and said there should be easier ways to access it.
“My really wild idea is to have a gondola to the top of the mesa,” he said. “If we could somehow get a gondola to the top, that would be a huge factor to our business growth.”
RECREATION SERVICES
Candidates spent a significant portion of the forum discussing recreation access and opportunities for children in the community.
Maxwell, an incumbent who was appointed to the board in 2020, noted that her top three goals were broadband, supporting youth services and exploring the prospect of a community center similar to the one in Fruita.
“I really think that community centers are great and could offer a lot of really great programming for both the older population and the younger population,” Maxwell said.
Frazier noted the town needed to bolster its recreation programs, possibly by partnering with Grand Junction Parks and Recreation, an idea shared by several candidates. The goal, he said, was to get more supervised recreation for area children.
“There’s very little for our children to do in town,” Frazier said.
Harbaugh joined the candidates in their desire for recreation options but pitched the idea of recruiting a YMCA to Palisade.
While Palisade may be on the small end for such a facility, he said the surrounding areas of the county would also benefit.
“All of those people would be enough population, I think, to support a YMCA and it would be a great asset for this town,” Harbaugh said.
PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE
A pressing need raised by several candidates was the town’s comprehensive plan, which Harbaugh said is woefully out of date.
“We have a comprehensive plan that’s 14 years old and was meant to be a 10-year plan,” said Harbaugh, who serves on the planning commission.
Edwards echoed that sentiment, saying that the comprehensive plan was vital to determining what direction the town wants to go.
He said such planning should help guide future growth, noting that developers have struggled getting projects approved in Palisade.
“People have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars planning things, and they are rejected when they get to the town council,” he said.
That planning should also be conscious of the town’s water supply, Frazier said. He listed water as his biggest issue and noted that the water plant is due for an upgrade.
“We have a massive watershed up there that needs to be taken care of, and I fear it’s being neglected,” he said.
Maxwell and Sparks both remarked on the need to be conscious that infrastructure be wedded to growth to avoid falling behind.
“We can’t outgrow the infrastructure that we already have in place,” Maxwell said.
Sparks pointed out that the town needed to think ahead, too, lest they be forced to play catch-up.
“Why take care of it 10 years down the road when we can take care of it now,” Sparks said.
Somerville said part of his push for reelection was to build on the success of the recent board, which he said helped oversee the rebuild of U.S. Highway 6 that is going on right now, sewer projects and the demolition of the old high school that will eventually be the site of a health clinic serving eastern Mesa County.
“In the last three years, we slayed three massive dragons,” Somerville said. “Because we were successful in getting those projects going, it opens us up to go after the other things.”
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
One issue in which candidates agreed there was little they could do was on affordable housing. In response to a question about affordability, every candidate noted that there was not much more that could be done.
“We have a lot already in place. It just unfortunately is full,” Maxwell said.
Harbaugh said methods such as requiring a certain number of units in a new development to be affordable would make little impact given the modest subdivisions that could be built, because requiring a small percentage of new units to be affordable would only result in a couple of homes.
“A small town is going to have more trouble adding low-income housing into a subdivision of 20 houses,” he said.
Edwards, who volunteers with Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, said housing affordability is typically the purview of the federal government, specifically the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“The town is not the place to build affordable housing. It’s a federal issue,” Edwards said.
Frazier said a solution could be found in supporting more local businesses and said that Palisade was not overrun with large-footprint homes.
“Most of the housing is average size,” he said.
Somerville said that affordable housing was an area where the board needed to be “honest and realistic” about its capabilities.
“From the town’s perspective, there’s not a lot that can be done,” he said.
Sparks added, “It sounds like everything that can be done, has been done.”