The town of Palisade held a ribbon cutting last week to celebrate the completion of the three-year safety improvement project on U.S. 6 through the middle of town.
“We just want to thank everyone for helping us, because it just made a big impact to the town,” Palisade town manager Janet Hawkinson said. “It just made it so much nicer and safer.
The project added two new pedestrian crosswalks with traffic lights, as well as landscape refuges for pedestrians so they don’t have to cross the entire roadway at once, to four blocks on the eastern part of town, from the bridge to Iowa Street, Hawkinson said.
“For our little town that’s a lot,” Hawkinson said.
Hawkinson said the improvements will help make traveling through Palisade safer and more pleasant. The landscaping includes plants that are more likely to be resistant to drought, as well as nods to local farmers.
“It was a huge safety project,” she said. “The bonus was beautification really creating an entrance to our town.”
The project was funded by grants and matching dollars from the city. The design and engineering phase lasted about a year and a half and construction started this spring.
Next, the town is working with the Colorado Department of Transportation on improving the U.S. 6 and Alberta Avenue intersection.