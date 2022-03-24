Crewmembers collect wood for reuse at the old Palisade High School demolition site in Palisade Concrete from the old structure is being crushed and recycled, and bricks and wood are being collected for reuse.
Palisade has selected FCI Constructors, Inc. as the construction manager/general contractor to oversee the building of a new medical clinic in partnership with Community Hospital on the former site of the old high school, which was demolished earlier this year.
FCI will be paid an anticipated 3.75% over the cost of construction for the project and $7,500 for pre-construction, according to a staff report.
Palisade Town Attorney Jim Neu told the Board of Trustees once the project is designed and a budget is made, the town can enter into an actual construction contract with FCI.
Town Manager Janet Hawkinson said the project is in the early design process, and the town is choosing FCI now as a construction manager/general contractor in order to get them into the project as early as possible.
“This is just choosing FCI to be at the design phase,” Neu said. “You don’t have a construction contract yet.”
FCI was chosen over two other candidates, Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai said, and will help make sure the design process goes as the town intends.
Clinic construction has been estimated to cost at least $3.2 million, but could cost more because of supply chain issues and material costs.
Hawkinson told the board Palisade has been awarded $1 million from the federal government to help fund the project. The funds are from the federal omnibus bill.
In addition, Community Hospital has pledged $750,000 for the project and Mesa County will add $1.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Congratulations to everybody, go team Palisade, we have another million for our clinic,” Hawkinson said.