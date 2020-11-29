While winter is just around the corner, the town of Palisade still has construction projects set to begin in the next few weeks.
“We have three projects soon to be starting right after Thanksgiving on the 30th,” Utilities Director Matt Lemon told the Palisade Board of Trustees. “Cresthaven Acres has had all their paperwork turned in. We’ve done our preconstruction meeting… so they are a go.”
This is the second filing for Cresthaven Acres, which is a development located off Highway 6 to the east of Palisade High School. CW Construction is installing the utilities for the town and the town will be inspecting it daily.
The town is also moving forward with its Bower Avenue sewer and waterline replacement project. Lemon said work on this project will begin in the next couple of weeks. Skyline Contracting will be doing the work on the project.
“They will be mobilizing to start here next week,” Lemon said. “It will be starting in earnest the following week. They will be done with their project for the most part in the first week in January.”
The town is also starting work on the sidewalks around Peach Bowl Park. Lemon said this will be a shorter term project than the others.
There is also work happening within one of Palisade’s Parks. Director of Parks, Recreation and Events Troy Ward in a written report told the Trustees that new playground equipment was being installed. There will be a new zipline, swing set and two new shade structures.