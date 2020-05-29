The town of Palisade has put several capital projects on hold in anticipation of lower sales tax revenue due to the coronavirus.
Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said the town will not be going forward with construction of new restrooms at Riverbend Park and Veterans Memorial Park, as well as some sidewalk work.
“We are watching it,” Hawkinson said. “We’ve put a hold on a lot of our projects. We were going to replace a lot of sidewalks, actually build new sidewalks this summer, but we’ve put that project on hold because of the budget.”
The town has elected not to fill a full-time parks and recreation position, but did hire seasonal staff for the summer, Hawkinson said. Due to the town’s smaller budget, Hawkinson said there are already few places to cut when faced with an economic slowdown.
“We’re hoping we don’t have to cut further, obviously, like everybody else,” Hawkinson said. “We have our police and fire that we definitely have to maintain, but we’re so small-staffed as it is I don’t know how we could cut people.”
So far the only sales tax data the town has seen has been for March, which was only partially affected by the statewide business closures. The numbers were down slightly, Hawkinson said, but March and April tend to be slower months for Palisade in normal years.
“Our liquor and marijuana sales have stayed the same, which is good for us,” Hawkinson said. “The hotels have obviously had zero (guests) so they’re suffering, but that funding goes to marketing the town so it’s not directly correlated to staff or general fund.”
Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai said it will likely be a couple more months before the town has data indicating how deeply the business closures and economic slowdown are impacting the town budget. Sales tax numbers for the town are typically reported six weeks following the end of the month.
“I think financially we’re OK for now,” Mikolai said. “It’s always one of those things where we’re about two months behind in being able to assess the sales tax, which is obviously one of our big revenue sources.”
Palisade sees a bump in sales tax revenue during the late spring and summer months, Mikolai said due to tourists visiting the town’s orchards and wineries. He said he was hopeful the tourist season would be relatively strong.
“I think what we’re seeing is that people are trying to get out of Denver and coming to the Western Slope,” Mikolai said. “Seriously I think we’re going to see a lot of tourism, but it’s going to be in-state tourism. I think people want to get out of Denver, get out of the Front Range and go somewhere.”
Both Mikolai and Hawkinson said being able to hold events like the Palisade Peach Festival and Wine Festival would help the town’s tax revenue. Mikolai said he hoped people stay vigilant with guidelines in place to help slow the spread of the disease, which would help allow the town to hold its events.
“If people are smart, wear the masks, do the social distancing, be smart now so we don’t have to be stupid later, we can have things like Peach Fest and Wine Fest and all of that,” Mikolai said. “We can see our economy continue to do what it needs to do, but we need to be smart now.”