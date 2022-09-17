The town of Palisade has been grappling with a discolored water issue this week, and the town announced Friday the issue has been solved.
The discolored water is safe to drink and not a threat to public health, according to the town of Palisade, as Palisade does multiple tests each day and is in compliance with Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment standards.
Tuesday, the town sent out an announcement that some residents had notified the town of discolored water, and asked anyone with discolored water to notify town officials.
Thursday, Palisade sent out another announcement, saying the water is safe to drink despite any discoloration, and measures were being taken to clear out the water.
“The Town’s water tanks are currently replenishing with our normal and aesthetically pleasing water,” the announcement read.
According to the announcement, residents had also noticed a musty or earthy smell emanating from their water. This is because Palisade has been supplementing water from underground springs with reserves from Cabin Reservoir, which has different characteristics and can have a faint smell, initially.
“This is normal and is nothing to be alarmed about,” the release stated. “It is a naturally occurring condition and is clean and safe to drink.”
Friday, Palisade announced a culprit had been identified for the discolored water: manganese.
According to Friday’s announcement, some routine maintenance of Palisade’s water treatment plant stirred up some manganese and organic tannins, which discolored the water.
“At concentrations greater than 0.05 milligrams per liter (mg/L), manganese may cause a noticeable color, odor, or taste in water. However, potential health effects from manganese are not a concern at this level,” the announcement stated.
The water being pumped into Palisade’s water plant is now clear and odorless, the announcement stated.
Thursday’s announcement encouraged residents to use white vinegar to remove any residue from the discoloration that may have accrued on fixtures, particularly the toilet.