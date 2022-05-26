The town of Palisade has enacted a moratorium on applications for major residential subdivisions and large residential developments after a unanimous vote from the town’s Board of Trustees.
Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said staff brought forward the moratorium following a contentious planning commission meeting last week related to a proposed development called Wine Country Village at 3734 G 4/10 Road, currently a peach orchard with two single family homes, proposing 60, 700-800 square foot single family detached homes that would be financed using a land lease model, which is similar to those used by mobile home parks.
“We had a large crowd of residents come out just completely against it and hostile toward it because of the density on this property, and it’s recognized we do need to update the comprehensive plan for Palisade, which we have started,” Hawkinson said.
Hawkinson noted the planning commission meeting was to review the plan, not to vote on it.
“I took a big deep breath when I saw this because like you said there’s been contention on applications and there’s been somewhat of a subjective element to it,” Trustee Jamie Somerville said. He said if the moratorium hadn’t been brought up by staff he would have recommended it.
The moratorium is so Palisade can update its comprehensive plan, which includes land use guidelines and zoning, and which hasn’t been updated since 2007. The goal of putting the moratorium in place and updating the comprehensive plan would be to make developing land in Palisade more predictable, so developers can know what types of developments can be done before they apply. “We don’t have any guidance to guide the developers, the developers are met with a very angry audience,” Hawkinson said.
The emergency ordinance goes into effect immediately because it received a better than 3/4 vote from the Board of Trustees.
The ordinance includes an emergency declaration, which states, “this Ordinance is immediately necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health, or safety because the current Comprehensive Plan is outdated, and major residential subdivisions and large residential developments can drastically impact the Town.”
The ordinance is set to expire at the end of 2022, but it could be extended depending on the status of Palisade’s comprehensive plan process.