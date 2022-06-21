The Palisade Farmers Market, which has gained national acclaim, is busier than ever now that COVID precautions have been lifted.
“The last two years we had strict protocols to follow, masks, no dogs, one-way traffic and 6 feet between booths,” said Todd Widegren, geographic information system coordinator for the Town of Palisade.
“The protocols have been lifted, and we have 15% more booths. We can have more people in the market, which is good for vendors and good for the community. It’s a more relaxed market. We can have our well-behaved pets once again.”
The Palisade Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Sunday and is scheduled through Oct. 9.
“We were nominated for USA Today’s fan favorites last year,” Widegren said. “There were 20 farmers markets nominated throughout the country. We were by far the smallest, and we ended up placing third. That’s pretty darn awesome! This is the busiest year so far. This is the natural process of having a fantastic, well-run market. People come here because it’s a destination.”
Widegren said what makes the Palisade Farmers Market stand out is the type of vendors they allow.
“We’re very much farmer, orchard and rancher centric. If you don’t make it or grow it, you’re not in the Palisade Farmers Market,” he added.
Grand Junction residents Carly Bentley and her mom Stephanie Cook were among the large crowd visiting the farmers market this past weekend.
“We enjoy all the local things,” Bentley said. “There are so many local vendors that we visit every single year.”
Cook added, “We love coming out here every Sunday. Everyone’s very friendly. We love the bread, food and all the crafty vendors.”
One of the “crafty” vendors is Hummingbird Orchard Woodworking, which is located between Clifton and Palisade. Kerry King taught himself how to turn wood seven years ago.
“We live close to Palisade, and this is a real good market. (It has a) great atmosphere and a variety of visitors. I just sold a birdhouse to people from England,” he said enthusiastically.
He said he’s sold his art to people from a number of foreign countries, and he’s even been asked for his autograph at the Palisade market before.
He said that one of the most popular items he creates are his Viking Gnomes.
Vendor Ramona Haberkorn, co-owner of Bakesale Bread Co., noticed a larger turnout this year.
“It’s really great being out here,” she said. “It’s been much busier than usual this year. We definitely see everyone wants to be out and about now. It’s great exposure to be able to see your customers face to face.”
Halsey and Tess Swetzoff, who own Ghost Rock Farm, have been vendors at the market the past three years.
“We only do Palisade Market because it’s fabulous,” Tess Swetzoff said. “It’s truly a producer and artisan market.”
The company sold out of cultured butter and fresh cow milk cheese ahead of schedule at Sunday’s event because of the huge turnout of visitors.
“It’s really awesome because it brings the community together, and we can all locally support one another,” said Bailey Toledo, an employee of Maison La Belle Vie Winery.
Vendor Lily Cain, whose studio art radiates the botanical watercolors of the area, attributes much of the success of the Palisade Farmers Market to event coordinator Saraphina Hunter.
“Our coordinator is amazing,” she said. “She knows how to facilitate and really organize this very well,” Cain said.
“She’s an excellent communicator, and that’s why it’s been so successful. This is the best and biggest farmers market that happened. The USA Today (nomination) really pumped us up.”
Grand Junction resident Devin Selleck enjoyed the day at the Farmer’s Market.
“It’s a fun time,” he said. “It’s nice to see all the small businesses and support local vendors and eat good food.”
MARKET ON MAINThe next farmers market for the area to open will be Market on Main on Thursday in downtown Grand Junction.
Main Street will host vendors with produce, plus artisan and craft items from 5:30–8:30 p.m. There will be entertainment and food trucks.
The Market on Main will continue on Thursday evenings through Sept. 3.
The Fruita Farmers Market is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St.