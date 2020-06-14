A sense of relief and happiness seem to waft through downtown Palisade on Sunday morning.
The Palisade Farmers Market was the first of the season in the Grand Valley as the COVID-19 waiting game pushed openings back.
But it was a fun time for both vendors and patrons as it was finally time to wander along the street and check out the variety of goods being peddled by local businesses.
“It’s kind of a different operation today, we’re trying to be more careful, we have to be virus conscious and take care of things,” said Richard Skaer from Palisade’s Z’s Orchard that he owns with his wife Carol Zadrozny.
“We’re trying to figure it out, and I suppose by the end of the summer we’ll get a handle on it,” Skaer said with a smile beneath his bushy gray mustache.
Around 30 vendors were at the market and patrons bought goods, gobbled kettle corn, munched mini donuts and crepes while venturing out on a sunny Sunday morning.
Regular business in downtown Palisade were also open including the Blue Pig Gallery, which recently announced that it would give discounts on artwork to patrons who wore masks into the store.
The farmers market wasn’t packed but there was a good crowd with virtually everyone practicing social distancing, but the number of smiles couldn’t be counted because many patrons and all the vendor workers wore masks.
For many Palisade growers, COVID-19 is just one of the daunting hurdles that have made for a difficult spring. For the peach farmers, Mother Nature was the evil-doer that dealt them a tough hand with the spring freeze this year.
There was some fruit available like cherries and plenty of veggies at the market but nary a peach.
“We had 100% loss this spring, but there is fruit in the valley here and there,” Skaer said. “Of course they are going to be a little pricier, but that’s the way it going to be because of the supply and demand.”
The difficult spring impacted nearly 100% of the vendors, making the opening of this farmers market a welcome relief.
Most vendors depend heavily on the many farmers markets in the area for revenue as well as marketing their goods.
For Maria’s Farms in Palisade, they sell their goods, which includes a wide range of vegetables, fruits and other items, exclusively at farmers markets in the region.
“It’s been hard for everyone but we’re here now,” Maria Tamayo said. “It’s really great.”
Sunday’s market had hand sanitizer stations, required people to walk in one direction up and down the streets and patrons were not allowed to touch the products with vendors bagging all purchases.
As usual, the market had something for virtually everyone from the fruits and vegetables to lavender to honey to pastries and lots more.
For Anthony Fronczek and his homemade honey at De Beque’s HorseThief Mesa Apiaries, seeing a steady line of customers was a great relief.
“It’s great financially,” he said with a laugh about finally having an outlet for his local honey.
The huge haymaker that staggered Fronczek this spring was the cancellation of Palisade’s annual HoneyBee Festival in April.
“That’s what starts us off… so I lost a lot of money,” he said. “So being open today is great.”
Fronczek, who sells up to 12 different varieties of honey, will be hitting as many local farmers markets as he can this year.
Palisade was recently rocked with another tough blow with the news that September's Colorado Mountain Winefest was also cancelled. A couple of Palisade wineries were at Sunday’s market selling and marketing their vino.
“It’s nice to be back out here and getting to interact with everyone,” said Jared Speissegger of Gubbini Winery. “It’s good to see the community coming back out again.”
The Palisade Farmers Market will continue through the summer every Sunday until Sept. 20.
Other local farmers markets opening soon include the Redlands Farmers Market, which is in its fifth season, opening Wednesday at 5 p.m. at 527 Village Way.
The farmers markets in Fruita and the Cross Orchards Historic Site (3073 F Road) will open on Saturday morning.
The Fruita Farmers Market will go every Saturday until Sept. 19 and will have a new location this year, at Reed Park at 250 S. Elm St.
Cross Orchards will go until Oct. 10.
Downtown Grand Junction’s Market on Main won’t open until Thursday, July 9 and will go every Thursday until Sept. 24.