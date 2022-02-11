No summer would be complete without a Sunday morning stroll down the blocked off streets lined by white pop-up tents in downtown Palisade.
The boxes of fresh-picked peaches, vegetables and jars of honey stacked on the tables against a backdrop of the Bookcliffs in one direction and Grand Mesa in the other, gives a comforting sense of a home away from home.
The Palisade Farmers Market, which is one of the most popular in the region, is not only the perfect place to stock your baskets with local produce and to find hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind items but to rendezvous with friends and family.
Palisade’s very own small-town market has also been nominated by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards and is competing on the national stage for the title of Best Farmers Market in the United States.
“Our success is attributed to the great work of the vendors who participate in the market as they provide quality fruits, vegetables, artwork and different artisan goods,” said Janet Hawkinson, Palisade town administrator. “Our Sunday market is a reflection of the people who are participating.”
The Palisade Farmers Market, spanning every Sunday from early June to mid-October, is held on Third and Main streets. A variety of large and small businesses, as well as food trucks, promote themselves along the two streets.
The nomination by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice has expanded the reach of local artisans and farmers beyond our backyard to a nationwide scale.
Dawn Trujillo and Brian Adams, the owners of Green Junction Farmstead, joined the Palisade Farmers Market for the first time in 2021.
“It was really above and beyond what we expected. We enjoyed it and the crowd was great,” Trujillo said. “I think it (the national exposure) is going to be great all around for Palisade and the vendors.
“We’ve heard it many times from customers that it was the best market they had been to. Some of them had even come from different states,” she added.