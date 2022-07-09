The town of Palisade has finalized the design for the new medical clinic to be built on the site of the old high school.
Town Manager Janet Hawkinson said officials are looking at an October start for construction, and an eight month build-out for the clinic.
Currently, Hawkinson said, town officials are working with Community Hospital on clinic costs and lease options.
Palisade has employed FCI Constructors as the project manager-general contractor for the clinic.
The clinic was originally estimated to cost $3.2 million, but inflation and other factors are causing the price to rise, Hawkinson said.
"It is costing more, so we are looking for donations and additional grant funding," she said.
So far, Palisade has raised $1 million from the federal government, $750,000 from Community Hospital and $1.5 million from Mesa County for the clinic.
Through the design process, the clinic has also been made bigger, from 6,000 square feet to 6,900 square feet, by the addition of an imaging room, which will add imaging capacities to the clinic's primary and urgent care functions, Hawkinson said.
DYING TREES
Some Palisade residents have noted some of the trees installed along the town's new U.S. 6 project appear to be dying.
Hawkinson said this is a normal part of landscaping projects, and can happen for a number of reasons.
"That's what makes landscaping hard, some plants just don't like being transplanted," Hawkinson said.
The affected trees are under warranty and the town is working on replacing them, she said.