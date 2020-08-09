The Clifton Fire Protection District and the town of Palisade are exploring increased cooperation or even joining their fire and emergency services.
“There is talk of at some point coming under a common structure,” Clifton Fire Chief Charles Balke said. “Exactly what that looks like now is in its infancy, but it’s something that has been talked about for several decades within Mesa County.”
This effort is part of a broader move toward cooperation and coordination among the fire departments on the eastern side of the Grand Valley. They have been working together to buy equipment and supplies to increase purchasing power and lower costs. Balke said there are other areas where cooperation could lead to lower costs and better services, like combined training.
“Right now under cooperative efforts, we have the east end agencies of Clifton, Palisade, East Orchard Mesa and Lands End that are working through various cooperative efforts, such as joint EMS supply purchasing, fire supply purchasing, shared training capabilities,” Balke said. “Between Palisade and Clifton we are exploring a little bit further beyond just cooperative efforts and what that might look like to be under one common structure.”
Palisade Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said considering the town’s small budget, saving administrative costs through consolidating services with Clifton could allow it to invest more in personnel. Balke said most fire districts are facing budget challenges.
“Call volumes are increasing for everyone and revenues are staying flat with minimal, if any, increase to make up for that demand,” Balke said. “Right now, we’re seeing that again there is duplication of services. If we reduce that duplication, that same revenue can be reinvested back into emergency services for all of the community as a whole.”
Those duplications could come in many forms. By at least coordinating efforts, they could pool their resources while still providing the necessary services to their communities, Balke said. However, both Hawkinson and Balke said the fire stations in both communities would remain.
“Under the structure that we are considering we would look at certain service gaps. Instead of one entity or both entities trying to buy the same thing, we could go in together and buy it,” Balke said. “Therefore, it is more affordable for both entities to be pooling our revenues.”
Both departments offer mutual aid to each other already, Hawkinson said. She said much of what Palisade sees are medical calls, which they respond to 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They see everything from car accidents on Interstate 70 to search and rescue operations on local trails. They are called to give mutual aid for medical calls out to East Orchard Mesa.
“If we have a different chain of command in place, if we’re working together in partnership, does it allow us to hire more trained personnel that can help do all these calls versus administrative level people?” Hawkinson said.
Both Hawkinson and Balke stressed that it is early in the process and that they are being careful to work slowly and deliberately. There are a lot of questions to be answered. Clifton Fire Protection District is a Title 32 Special District with its own board, while Palisade is under a Town Trustee structure. How the taxing districts would work will need to be worked out. Concerns from staff about combining the cultures of the two departments and changes to workloads will also need to be addressed, Balke said.
“We don’t want to move too fast and risk failure,” Balke said. “We really want this to succeed. So, again, the residents benefit from this, but we have to make sure our staff is not going to be overtaxed by the changes.”
The next step would be a memorandum of understanding between the two organizations. Currently, a steering committee comprising Palisade Trustees, Clifton Fire Board of Directors and staff from both organizations is working on the issues around potential consolidation. Ultimately, Balke said the goal is to provide better service to both communities, however that looks.
“While this would be a wide spread cultural change, we really do have the community’s best interest in mind,” Balke said. “We foresee these efforts being able to improve the services that we already provide to the widespread community. We would just be doing it as one versus independently.”