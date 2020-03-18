The local food bank is seeking volunteers to help pack boxes intended to aid Grand Valley seniors through the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies is hosting its first-ever drive-through in order to help hand food boxes out safely to seniors in the community.
It’s a significant departure from the usual protocol where, on the third Thursday of every month, Palisade Branch Director Sue Ellen Rodwick says seniors in the community come by the warehouse to fill up boxes with groceries. Eligible seniors receive the food boxes every month as part of the Commodity Supplemental Food Program to improve the lives of low-income people over 60.
“We’ve had to be flexible and nimble as information has been changing every day,”Rodwick said.
The drive-through will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday in Palisade and 11 a.m. in Fruita. Those looking to volunteer can call 970-464-1138 or sign up online at https://foodbankrockies.volunteerhub.com/lp/westernslope/. Volunteers can also help pull and build orders in the warehouse, assist with loading and other inventory needs.
The Food Bank is also expanding its community partnerships and has no plans to cease food distribution during this time, which is already proving to be busy for food banks. At a drive-through distribution in Aspen last week, the food bank reported seeing three times the number of families that normal operations get.
Rodwick said in Mesa County they were looking at having around 200 boxes packed for Thursday. Typically, the Food Bank hands out around 40 senior boxes in Fruita and 35 to 40 in Palisade on the third Thursday of every month.
Rodwick added that Community Food Bank of Grand Junction and Clifton Christian Church food pantries are looking for volunteers as well.
For a list of food pantries near you visit: https://www.foodbankrockies.org/emergency-assistance/. Family members of seniors in need of the groceries can also sign up as proxies, according to Rodwick. For more information contact your local Food Bank.