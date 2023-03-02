The Palisade Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday night covered several pertinent topics, including the Palisade “Game Plan,” which will guide future land-use decisions and the allocation of town funds.

Trustees approved the town’s “Game Plan,” which will provide a roadmap for future land development, establish priorities regarding the allocation of funds, and would act as a policy structure and action plan for revisions to the Land Use Code, official zoning map and other departments’ planning needs.

