The Palisade Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday night covered several pertinent topics, including the Palisade “Game Plan,” which will guide future land-use decisions and the allocation of town funds.
Trustees approved the town’s “Game Plan,” which will provide a roadmap for future land development, establish priorities regarding the allocation of funds, and would act as a policy structure and action plan for revisions to the Land Use Code, official zoning map and other departments’ planning needs.
“The main thing about the plan is that it will give us a much better vision about how to make use of our land here in Palisade,” said Mayor Greg Mikolai. “As Palisade grows, we’ll use the plan to assess zoning regulations and future development.”
The plan won’t have any major effect on residents’ property, according to Kris Valdez, senior community planner.
“The plan is an advisory document, meaning that it will focus on possible future land use, but it does not change the zoning or allowed uses currently allowed on anyone’s property,” Valdez said.
Valdez also added that after thorough community engagement from June 2022 to January 2023, “the plan is finalized and ready.”
The motion to approve the plan was carried by unanimous decision.
“The term ‘game plan’ was a nickname we gave this, which is really a community master plan,” said Palisade Town Manager Janet Hawkinson.
Hawkinson also added that the plan could assist in future grant funding.
Palisade partnered with the Department of Local Affairs to update the 2007 Palisade Comprehensive Plan with a grant of $25,000.
Most comprehensive plans, like the Palisade Game Plan, are updated every 5 to 10 years. The 2022 version replaces the “2007 plan.”
“Palisade and the surrounding community have changed since the last comprehensive plan was adopted in 2007,” the town website said. “Based on current data, the 2022 Game Plan will provide a more accurate strategy for where (Palisade) is heading.”
The 2007 and 2022 plans share similar goals, particularly when it comes to balancing Palisade’s small-town atmosphere with economic growth. The new plan will aim to preserve the agricultural atmosphere of Palisade while bolstering tourism.
“Aside from land use, the plan will also guide decisions on future developments to make sure it matches the character and culture of the town,” Hawkinson said.
The issue of expanding high-speed internet was another subject addressed at the meeting.
Palisade previously received a $406,992 grant from the Department of Local Affairs for a “middle mile” broadband project to lay fiber optic cable from Interstate 70 down Elberta Avenue, Fifth Street and Iowa Avenue to the fire station, to serve as a carrier-neutral location with high-speed broadband internet.
The town’s contract with Deeply Digital was amended Wednesday in order to accelerate the construction process in order to keep the grant money, which expires in October.
“Two weeks ago we approved the contract to build our carrier-neutral location and our middle mile along Elberta Avenue under the condition that all construction had to wait until we had approval from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT),” Mikolai said.
“However, since we don’t want to lose our grant for this project, we didn’t think it was a good idea to wait for CDOT, so we’ve decided to start construction anyway,” he said.
Mikolai explained that there are three reasons for amending the contract to commence construction without the prior approval of CDOT.
The first is that it ensures Palisade will retain their grant, the second is that it ensures they will be ready to connect to CDOT’s fiber trunk as soon as possible and the third, in Mikolai’s opinion, is that it will put “additional pressure on CDOT to get this connectivity into their fiber trunk.”
“Basically all we did was remove the condition of waiting for CDOT before we began building,” Mikolai said.
The board also approved the purchase of two vehicles, not to exceed $26,419 each, for use by the parks department, as well as upgrading the town’s cemetery tractor, as the current tractor is “so small” and “takes about a day just to bury one person.”