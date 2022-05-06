After three-quarters of a year of living in a fish hatchery, about 250 razorback suckers are finally free to inhabit the Colorado River and grow into adulthood.
Students in Palisade High School’s fish hatchery program released the fish at Riverbend Park on Wednesday, the culmination of a full school year of taking care of the fish until they were ready to live in the river.
Some students, as well as Palisade teacher and fish hatchery coordinator Patrick Steele, even planted farewell kisses on some of the Razorback Suckers before releasing them into their permanent home.
“We’re trying to use these fish to educate students about the importance of keeping valuable diversity within our Colorado River Basin ecosystem, the importance of conserving water, and knowing that the Colorado River is an important resource for our community and our agricultural community,” Steele said.
“It’s crazy to believe that these fish definitely help keep water flowing through our river, so we’re trying to make sure that that keeps happening, even if it’s just about 250 Razorback Suckers. It’s an important piece for our school, our town and our valley.”
Razorback Suckers are one of four endangered species native to the Colorado River. To address their decreasing population, Palisade formed the first fish hatchery program of any school on the Western Slope, and one of the few fish hatchery programs of any landlocked school in the country.
At the beginning of the school year, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Fish Culturist Mike Gross, also the information and education coordinator with Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program, brings the razorback suckers to the school, where students care for the fish under Steele’s guidance.
Other contributors to make the hatchery program and its fish release ceremony possible include the District 51 Foundation, D51 Master Electrician Brian Scherping, SGM, the Grand Junction Lions Club, the Palisade Rotary Club, Alpine Bank and the Western Colorado Community Foundation.
“It’s an incredible opportunity to learn about endangered fish and to help out the native ecosystem with everything they’re learning,” Gross said. “It’s really just an incredible story about partnerships and how different agencies and different parts of the community can come together, all to help the Colorado River.”
The fish release also means the students in Palisade’s fish hatchery program helped contribute to keep the Colorado River flowing as it is.
Because razorback suckers are on the Endangered Species List, by law, the Colorado River District and the Upper Colorado River District have to allow a certain amount of water to flow through the river in order to create enough space for these fish to live in a new habitat safely.
“That helps water flow downriver, keeping it out of reservoirs and things like that, being able to then keep our canals full to irrigate and so forth,” Steele said. “It really is a great partnership between our U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the fish recovery program they run, our irrigation district, our cultural groups and farmers. It’s pretty neat that all those entities need to get together to keep these endangered species rolling and fish flowing through our river.”
Steele hopes other schools in the Grand Valley will adopt similar fish hatchery programs in the future. For now, the closest school looking to implement such a program is Uintah High School in Vernal, Utah.