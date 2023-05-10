Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentienl
Charlotte Allen, a junior at Palisade High School, releases one of the more then 200 razorback suckers Tuesday into the Colorado River at Riverbend Park. The release was the third for the Palisade High School fish hatchery program.
Mike Gross with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife kissing one of the razorback suckers, a tradition before releasing one of the more then 200 razorback suckers into the Colorado River at Riverbend Park Tuesday afternoon, May 9. The release was the third for the Palisade High School fish hatchery program.
Palisade High students releasing more then 200 razorback suckers into the Colorado River at Riverbend Park Tuesday afternoon, May 9. The release was the third for the Palisade High School fish hatchery program.
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentienl
Charlotte Allen, a junior at Palisade High School, releases one of the more then 200 razorback suckers Tuesday into the Colorado River at Riverbend Park. The release was the third for the Palisade High School fish hatchery program.
Christopher Tomlinson
Mike Gross with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife kissing one of the razorback suckers, a tradition before releasing one of the more then 200 razorback suckers into the Colorado River at Riverbend Park Tuesday afternoon, May 9. The release was the third for the Palisade High School fish hatchery program.
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson
Palisade High students releasing more then 200 razorback suckers into the Colorado River at Riverbend Park Tuesday afternoon, May 9. The release was the third for the Palisade High School fish hatchery program.
This year signifies the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, and the Palisade High School Endangered Fish Hatchery celebrated with style this week.
The Palisade Fish Hatchery program is in its third year of teaching students how to raise and ultimately release endangered razorback suckers. To mark the end of the school year, the program teams up with the Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program to release about 250 razorback suckers into the Colorado River.
Roughly 240 razorback suckers were freed into the river Tuesday at Riverbend Park, bringing the program’s three-year total to approximately 750 released fish.
“To think about where we were eight years ago when we were in the planning stage and how it took us five years to actually get a hatchery that was open and running and rendering fish is pretty incredible,” said Palisade Endangered Fish Hatchery Teacher Patrick Steele. “To see the work our students have done to get here to this beautiful day here where we’re even blessed with some graduates of Palisade High School and former fish hatchery technicians — some of our very first hatchery technicians that with us right from the get-go — we’re super excited about that and about the community partnerships, getting a chance to have the community come out here and share our love for Colorado and our Colorado rivers and the beautiful outdoors and the beautiful ecosystem the Colorado River sustains. We’re trying to promote an endangered species that’s lived here for millions of years, and we have an opportunity to try to keep it going and get it to thrive.”
Among those in attendance were representatives from the offices of Rep. Lauren Boebert and Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, alumni of Palisade’s hatchery program, and dozens of current students who walked along the river from the school to the Riverbend Park to see the fruits of their classmates’ labor swim away.
Palisade senior John Hoppe became interested in the hatchery two years ago while taking Steele’s class. Last year, he joined the program as a full-time member, and this year, he was among its most dedicated students. Hoppe hopes his experience in the program will benefit him in the long run.
“I’m really into this sort of thing,” Hoppe said. “Now that I’ve done this type of stuff, I’m going to the Marine Corps after high school, and after that, I’m going to go get my biology degree and do stuff like this. It’s a great thing. I’ve learned that it doesn’t take a whole lot to contribute to the community. You can do little things. We’re only releasing 240 fish this year, so we’re not doing as much, but anything helps.”
For Kyle Noahroten, who graduated from Palisade last year and now attends Western Colorado University, seeing the enthusiasm for the Endangered Fish Hatchery’s mission at both the local and state level has squashed his doubts about the program’s prospects for longevity.
“It’s awesome. I’m glad it’s continuing to grow,” Noahroten said. “I was a little worried that it was going to kind of collapse on itself, but it’s not going to at all. For me, especially, this program is so original and so intuitive that it’s opened up a lot of doors for me in my career.”