This year signifies the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, and the Palisade High School Endangered Fish Hatchery celebrated with style this week.

The Palisade Fish Hatchery program is in its third year of teaching students how to raise and ultimately release endangered razorback suckers. To mark the end of the school year, the program teams up with the Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program to release about 250 razorback suckers into the Colorado River.

