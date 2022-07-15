The Town of Palisade has hired Charles Balke, formerly chief of the Clifton Fire Protection District, as its new fire chief.
“We’re excited to have Chief Balke and his expertise and all of the knowledge that he brings,” Town Manager Janet Hawkinson said.
Balke started with the department in late May, Hawkinson said.
Hawkinson said that Balke’s expertise is particularly helpful right now because Palisade is looking to upgrade much of its fire equipment.
Palisade’s Board of Trustees voted in May to re-establish town control of the fire department, breaking from an arrangement with the Clifton Fire Protection District to manage the department.
The vote was with an eye toward establishing an overarching fire authority with Palisade, Clifton, the Palisade Rural Fire Protection District and the East Orchard Mesa Fire Protection District. Those discussions continue, Balke said.
“The days of volunteerism are rapidly fading, and being able to rely on people leaving businesses, or even being home to respond to calls — it’s just not realistic anymore,” Balke said in an update to the board of trustees.
All the agencies around have mutual aid agreements with each other, Balke said, so having some commonality in standards among the departments would be helpful.
“We have four independent fire departments in roughly 18 square miles, and we’re all competing for funds for what we’re doing, and we’re all sharing a lot of the resources through mutual aid,” Balke said.
“With staffing, we’re all competing for the same people,” he said.
So far, the steering committee has voted to name the authority the “River’s Edge Fire Authority.”
Funding options such as mill levies are sill being discussed, Balke said.
Balke said he needs to meet with the steering committee and figure out what the next steps are.
“Obviously there’s been some changes in leadership in different organizations, so that’ll be talked through, and hopefully everyone continues with this process in a positive manner,” Balke said.