The town of Palisade is hopeful it could receive a portion of the funding it needs to construct a medical clinic in town through American Rescue Plan Act money made available by Mesa County.
That funding could be voted on as early as the Mesa County Commissioners’ meeting next Monday, Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai said. At Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Mikolai said the town is hoping to receive approximately $1.5 million.
The cost to construct the clinic, which is planned to be run by Community Hospital, is around $3.2 million. The town has already committed to paying the $1.4 million in asbestos remediation and demolition costs for the old high school building, where the clinic is planned.
The county has not yet announced any projects it plans to apply American Rescue Plan funds to. Mesa County received around $30 million through the act, which was passed to address the impacts of COVID-19.
Mikolai said the town has submitted information on the project to the county, including why it believes it qualifies under the federal guidelines for spending that money.
As it waits to hear an official decision from the county, the town is also hoping for other funding from federal sources, Mikolai said.
“One of the other things we’re waiting to hear about is some of the earmarked money that might be coming through either Senator (Michael) Bennet’s efforts or Senator (John) Hickenlooper’s efforts,” Mikolai said. “They are looking to see about particular projects throughout the state of Colorado.”
The town may also utilize some of the $600,000 American Rescue Plan funding it got directly from the federal government, Mikolai said. However, around $220,000 is needed to replace an aging ambulance.
“We need to get going on this ambulance situation, so that’s what we’re spending some of that on,” Mikolai said. “We may put some of the remaining, around $400,000, towards the clinic, but we’re going to determine that as a board.”
Mikolai said he’s hoping the town will find its funding so it can move quickly to construct the clinic. He said it has been two decades since the town had its own medical provider and that with increased tourism to the area it is needed.
“We’re really eager to see this happen,” Mikolai said. “It’s a good thing for the eastern part of Mesa County. This is not only going to provide health services for Palisade, but it’s going to provide health services for basically the whole eastern half of Mesa County.”