Fred Yslas and his two children Freddy, 3, and Ellianna, 5, search for the queen in the hive during the Palisade International Honey Bee Festival in 2019. The annual festival will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and will feature all things bees — including, of course, honey, below.
The Palisade International Honey Bee Festival, an annual event since 2008, will be buzzing today.
“It’s become such a big part of the community and has grown so much each year,” said Dixie Burmeister, who is on the Honey Bee Festival board and planning committee. “We are a community that revolves so much around agriculture, and that means that bees are especially important to us, to our environment and to our economy.”
The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Plaza and along Third and Main streets.
Burmeister said that there were about 2,000 attendees in 2022 and expects similar numbers today.
The festival was created by several Palisade business owners who wanted to host a community event that celebrated the town’s agricultural roots and bring attention to the honeybee crisis worldwide. The idea stemmed from former resident and beekeeper, Tina Darrah, and Marla Wood, the original owner of The Blue Pig Gallery, according to the festival’s website.
The Honey Bee Festival is geared toward people of all ages.
“We’ll have the usual Spelling Bee for kids, which is always fun. There will be plenty of vendors, giving out samples of bee-related products, including local honey. Everything pertains to bees, and there are lots of bee puns. It’s fun and informative,” Burmeister said.
There will also be food trucks and live music from the Slim Pickins Band. A cooking, “Cooking with Honey,” will feature the cooking of Burmeister Chad Griffith, the executive chef at the Wine Country Inn. Burmeister hinted that her food will not only feature honey, but other ingredients that depend on bees.
There will be a bee costume contest for kids, adults and even dogs.
There will also be lectures for people interested in understanding the plight of bees. People can learn about how they can contribute to proper conservation efforts, including ways in which they can make their yards and gardens more pollinator-friendly by including certain types of plants on their properties.
The festival is considered international because the topic of bees and the issue of colony collapse have international implications. Bee problems are people problems, Burmeister said, so the event pertains to the entire world.
“And of course, we welcome people from anywhere in the world to come and celebrate with us,” Burmeister said.