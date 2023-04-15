The Palisade International Honey Bee Festival, an annual event since 2008, will be buzzing today.

“It’s become such a big part of the community and has grown so much each year,” said Dixie Burmeister, who is on the Honey Bee Festival board and planning committee. “We are a community that revolves so much around agriculture, and that means that bees are especially important to us, to our environment and to our economy.”

Tags