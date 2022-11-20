LAKEWOOD — When the Palisade High School football team defeated Northridge in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, they bought themselves another week together.

Sure, the No. 14 Bulldogs were driven to win against No. 4 Green Mountain on Saturday, but the chance to keep a senior-laden roster together for a little bit longer was a priority. Palisade made the most of their final game together, but a strong second half from the Rams ended the Bulldogs’ season with a 31-6 loss at Jefferson County Stadium.