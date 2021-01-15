The birds passing through Palisade will have a new location to stop for a snack after Sunrise Rotary member Bill Binnian built and installed a large bird feeder in the park.
Binnian said he was working with the Rotary Club to help the Town of Palisade with flower beds in the park when the idea for the feeder came to him. He said a feeder near the park entrance would add a nice amenity for visitors.
“There was a tree that was in the middle of the flower bed, which didn’t look too healthy and eventually was going to come down,” Binnian said. “That’s really when we were working out in the flower bed I said, ‘Well just leave a little height so we can put a bird feeder up there.’”
Binnian said he has built bird feeders and houses for himself and family in the past and he enjoys woodworking as a hobby. He said the Rotary Club encouraged him to build one that could be added to the park.
“I enjoy Riverbend Park and I know there’s a lot of people who do,” Binnian said. “Hopefully it is an attractive feature and a good addition to the park.”
Parks, Recreation and Events Director Troy Ward said he was happy to see the new addition to the park, which Binnian installed with the help of town employee Michelle Kopasz. He said it was not a surprise that Binnian was behind the effort.
“This was all spearheaded by Bill looking for something fun to do and giving back,” Ward said. “That’s really kind of the nature of Rotary and also of Bill.”
The Rotary Club has taken an interest in beautification of Riverbend Park, Ward said. He said in the past the park hasn’t always been a priority for the town, but that outside groups have helped as has direction from Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson.
“There’s been a lot more attention given to the parks and the future of our parks than I think there has been in the past,” Ward said. “I’m fortunate to be able to be a part of that because it is very exciting to be able to take on these projects that we’re working on.”
He said an amenity like a bird feeder is a smaller project, but it can have a big impact. Already he said he has seen park visitors enjoying watching the birds fly to and from the feeder.
“It’s nice for us to be able to bird watch and I have noticed quite a few people that will hang out in that area or sit and read a book,” Ward said. “There’s one lady in particular who comes out with her aging husky and she sits in that area. So she’ll be able to watch the birds and enjoy the birds that live in our park.”
Ward praised the work of Binnian and the Sunrise Rotary, which has also recently replaced a sign near the park entrance.
He said they are looking at replacing other signs within the park as well. Tackling some of those more manageable projects is a help, Ward said, as the town focuses on larger priorities like clearing the river banks of invasive species.
“In the grand scheme of things, while I’m working on grants to get Russian olive and tamarisk mitigation stuff, sometimes those little things get lost in the shuffle,” Ward said. “It’s nice to have a group of caring citizens that are willing to go and say, ‘Hey, can we get these signs for you?’ ”