The town of Palisade is moving forward with plans to demolish the old high school building and, hopefully, construct a new medical clinic.
This week, the Board of Trustees took one of the first steps necessary to get the plan moving, directing staff to put a bid package together for remediation of asbestos in the building.
Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said she expects bids to be returned for review by the town within six weeks or so.
Remediating asbestos in the old building will be a big job costing an estimated $600,000. Once that is completed, it will cost an additional $800,000 to demolish the old building, which Hawkinson said the town is covering.
Building the clinic is another $3.2 million and financing for that project is still being sought, Hawkinson said.
She said she’s hopeful some money from the American Rescue Plan could be put toward the clinic, but that the city is also taking donations.
She said the town has been discussing this option with Mesa County, which is receiving around $30 million from the federal government. The clinic, while in the town of Palisade, would serve thousands of residents living in unincorporated Mesa County.
“We only have 2,600 residents and the clinic really is to serve the whole rural community on the east side of Mesa County — De Beque, east Orchard Mesa, the vineyards and some Clifton residents,” Hawkinson said. “So the population is more like 35,000.”
In addition to residents, Hawkinson said the clinic could provide medical facilities for the 65,000 tourists who visit the town every year and for agricultural workers who come to the area for work.
While the funding for the clinic is being determined, the city will be moving forward with removing the old high school. Hawkinson said it needs to be taken down for health and safety reasons and saving it would be far too costly.
“To remodel the old high school to make it usable is upwards of $14 million,” Hawkinson said. “It’s structurally not sound. We would have to replace all the water lines, all the electric, make it ADA accessible, put in elevators, new fire system, redo the entire roof, redo all the drywall.”
The gymnasium will be the only part of the building not removed.
Hawkinson said it was remodeled within the last 20 years and designed so it could be a free-standing building if the town elected to demolish the high school.