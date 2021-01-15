The Palisade Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Clifton Fire District to pursue consolidation of fire services.
Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said the effort began after former fire chief Richard Rupp announced his retirement. Two members of the Board of Trustees participated in discussions, called the East End Effort, around consolidating service and improving efficiencies for the various fire departments at the east end of the Grand Valley.
Through that process, the town and Clifton Fire District identified potential benefits to consolidation. Town Attorney Jim Neu said that by signing the agreement the town would enter into more formal talks about consolidating fire services between Palisade and Clifton.
“What we’re trying to do is create some efficiencies and save the citizens money,” Neu said. “I really like working on these projects because a lot of fire departments were created in the past as needed but, as you analyze them, there are a lot of shared services and shared equipment. There are a lot of efficiencies where we don’t need to have duplicative government infrastructure anymore.”
The consolidation is proposed to bring the command structure for the departments under the Clifton Fire District, which means Palisade would not need to duplicate those leadership positions, Neu said. He said they are not proposing giving up facilities or equipment.
“So this baby step right now just says that the town has budgeted and appropriated some money and Clifton is willing to step in and be the command structure and deal with all the administrative services of the town’s fire department,” Neu said. “We’re not giving anything up. We’re not conveying any equipment. This is just to see how this goes.”
If the Clifton Fire District votes to approve the MOU at its meeting next week, the parties will form a steering committee, which will begin negotiating an Intergovernmental Agreement. The target is to have that agreement completed in August, Neu said, but that timeline could be extended.
Trustee Thea Chase said one of the concerns for the Board was that it has become more difficult in recent years to recruit volunteer firefighters.
“When this started coming up we were losing volunteers,” Chase said. “It was becoming a business model that didn’t work anymore because people weren’t interested in volunteering, as I recall. So that was really what led us down this road was that we were concerned that we would have to have more paid positions in order to have adequate service.”
Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai thanked everyone who had worked on the process thus far. Neu said he hoped the end result would benefit both Palisade and the Clifton Fire District.
“We’re all trying to get a win-win here, which is rare,” Neu said. “It’s fun when you get to work on those.”