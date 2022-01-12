Interviews have been conducted in Palisade’s search for a new police chief, and the pool of candidates is narrowing.
“I think it’s going smooth,” Town Manager Janet Hawkinson said. “I’m excited that we have some really qualified candidates applying.”
Hawkinson said she has interviewed candidates via Zoom, and is now planning a round of in-person interviews for about three candidates, which will hopefully be held within the next couple of weeks.
The timeline for swearing-in a new chief depends on how quickly they can get here, Hawkinson said. If a suitable candidate isn’t found, the process will start over.
Meanwhile, former Palisade Police Chief Debra Funston was sworn in as Rifle’s new police chief last Wednesday.
Funston, who was hired to be Palisade’s first detective and became chief in 2015, is replacing Tommy Klein, who was promoted from police chief to city manager.
Funston told the Glenwood Springs Post Independent she wants to inform the public about law enforcement.
“Unfortunately, with things that have happened in this nation, I think a lot of times there’s been a lot of people that have pushed the definition out of what they think that we do and what we stand for, that I don’t think is accurate,” she said. “I think it’s important for us to be able to let our communities know what we really stand for and that we’re here to help and that we’re here and we care about our community.”