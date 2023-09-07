From left, Jose Angel, Brian Cox and Kaelin Laubscher hold a possible record-breaking peach at Black Bear Orchards in front of Mt. Garfield on Wednesday. The Palisade orchard claims to have grown a peach weighing 2.03 pounds, breaking the previous record of 1.8 pounds if confirmed by the Guinness World Records. The orchard held a contest between employees to see which group could grow and find the largest peach during harvest. Mario Hernandez Cruz found the peach and was awarded $1,000 to him and $1,000 to his group.
Black Bear Orchards claims to have grown a world-record breaking 2.03-pound peach in Palisade, breaking the previous record of 1.8 pounds in Georgia if it’s confirmed by the Guinness World Records. The record-breaking peach, left, compared to a regular size peach on the right.
Photos by Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
Palisade has long been known for producing some of the tastiest peaches in the country, but now appears to also grow the largest — with one orchard claiming to have produced the world’s heaviest peach.