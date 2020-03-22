Palisade High School parents got some good news Sunday evening when a negative COVID-19 test came back from a tested staff member.
In a letter from Principal Daniel Bollinger addressed to PHS Families, he said "It is with great relief that I notify you … that our staff member received word" that the test results for COVID-19 were negative.
In a previous letter from Bollinger, he informed high school parents that could be sick with COVID-19 after starting to feel ill on March 9 and there was “potential for staff and student exposure.”