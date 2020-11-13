The Palisade Board of Trustees approved a $20,000 purchase for 12 body-worn cameras and associated equipment at Tuesday’s meeting that will be used by Palisade police officers.
The purchase comes months after the passage of Senate Bill 20-217, requiring better transparency from police departments across Colorado.
“I think it’s a good thing — it adds transparency to what we do,” Palisade Police Chief Deb Funston said of adding the equipment to the agency. “I’m a little anxious about getting it up and running, but we run a professional and responsible department and I’m thankful we have this opportunity.”
She said the department has looked into getting body-worn cameras in the past as they provide a clear and accurate picture of how an incident unfolds. Oftentimes, during CIRT (Critical Incident Response Team) investigations, 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein will use body-worn camera footage as evidence when worn by officers at the scene during his review of police shootings.
In July, no charges were filed when two Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies and two Grand Junction Police Department officers were in a police shooting that occurred in March. Rubinstein watched body-worn camera footage of the scene before making his decision.
Funston said that to her knowledge, no Palisade officer has ever worn a body camera.
“It was in the 2021 budget, but as several PDs are in the same process we are, we wanted to get the order in sooner rather than later,” Funston said.
Over the summer, Colorado passed Senate Bill 20-217 as national attention fixated on police brutality and law enforcement integrity and accountability.
The bill, in part, requires that all local law enforcement agencies and the Colorado State Patrol issue body-worn cameras to all their officers by July 1, 2023.
Officers will be required to wear and activate their body-worn cameras when responding to a call for service or during any interaction with the public initiated by the officer when enforcing the law or investigating possible crimes, according to the bill. The officer may turn off the camera to avoid recording personal information that is not related to the case, when working on an unrelated assignment, when there is a long break in the incident, and during administrative, tactical and management discussions.
Funston said that the Palisade police officers won’t start wearing the body-cameras overnight.
“The first step is getting the equipment and software set up,” she explained. “After the initial installation of the cameras, it will be a lengthy process to get them implemented.”
Part of the implementation process will be training the officers to use the cameras on a routine basis.
“It will be a process to make sure everybody understands how and when to use them and the proper way to download the info,” she said.
She said Palisade was fortunate to have other nearby stations, like the Grand Junction Police Department, who already have cameras in place and whose lead they can follow.