Everything at Riverbend Park in Palisade this past weekend was just peachy.
After a hiatus as a result of last year’s wave of cancellations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palisade Peach Festival made its sweet return Friday and Saturday, drawing in Western Slopers and tourists to celebrate the town’s defining fruit.
For those dependent on the festival, this year’s event was fruitful, and not just in the financial sense.
For Z’s Orchard owner Carol Zadrozny, her 48th harvest might have been her most poignant after making it through a pandemic as well as crop freezes in the spring and fall of 2020 that hurt local farmers and permanently damaged some trees.
“It does seem normal again,” Zadrozny said. “The smoke has kind of cleared, too. The smoke that’s been in the air is hard on my asthma, but I survived with being a farmer for 48 years. This is an amazing, amazing thing. I love seeing, year after year, so many of my friends and customers. My husband Richard and I are both retired teachers, and we see so many of our students here.
“Basically, it’s a celebration for us just to be at the market. A lot of people have discovered us over the 48 years at these orchards.”
Z’s Orchard’s tent was one of dozens taking advantage of the festival’s long-awaited return. Many stands sold peaches and peach products while others were focused on other products or memorabilia.
One of the primary suppliers for peaches at the festival was Talbott Farms, a sixth-generation family business dating to their arrival in the Grand Valley in 1906.
The Palisade Peach Festival isn’t necessarily a cash cow for Talbott Farms, which farms more than 400 acres of crops these days. On Friday, it was business as usual on the farm, with 120 bins of peaches picked and 10 semitrailer loads shipped out to destinations around, and outside of, the Centennial state.
Additionally, per Lynette Talbott, one of the company’s managers, Talbott Farms is still facing issues such as increasingly steep trucking prices, lingering issues from 2020’s freezes, a labor shortage and a national can shortage that led to the company ordering cans from South Korea for its hard cider.
However, the festival still has its benefits for Talbott Farms, mainly when it comes to making more people aware of its operations.
“We did two tours today of 40 people to show them our venue,” Talbott said. “The peach festival is good for getting people up to our farm and actually saying, ‘Hey, come and buy from a farmer. Come and buy from us. See what we’re doing.’ That’s where we benefit from this.”
Among those who were supplied peaches from Talbott Farms were Palisade High School’s tent to raise funds for the school’s marching band and, to a certain extent, Palisade United Methodist Church.
This was Palisade United Methodist Church’s 30th peach festival. Usually, the church’s tent for peaches and peach products raises around $8,000.
“I actually do grow my own peaches, and we use them for the peach ice cream and cobblers and pie,” said church member and tent manager Gene Byrne.
“My wife makes the pies. Some years, we’ve taken all of our overripe peaches at the end of the season after everybody’s picked. We lease our farm to the Talbotts and they’re left over, so we make purée out of them and then, the following year, we make ice cream out of the purée.”
The church’s tent provided homemade products such as ice cream, pies and cobblers. They prefer an old-school approach to their production.
“We make about 155 gallons of ice cream, probably 100 homemade peach pies a year, just for this event,” Byrne said.
“We make the ice cream down in the church basement over the course of two days. We run nine White Mountain ice cream freezers the old-fashioned way with ice. We use electric motors, we don’t crank them, but it’s all homemade. Everything here is homemade, from our pies and cobblers to our ice cream.”
For Byrne, being at the festival, surrounded by gleeful attendees, was one of his greatest moments of realization that the troubles of the past year and a half have seemingly subsided.
“It really does help our morale. We’ve had a hard time getting some of our members back because, after COVID, we had to shut down the church and people stopped coming, then we opened the church up with masks and social distancing,” Byrne said.
“Now, we’re pretty much back to normal, but some people are still reluctant to come. Once we started doing this project, though, it was all hands on deck. We’ve got people I haven’t seen in church for a year coming back.”
The peach festival also marked the first major event for the Palisade Chamber of Commerce under new Executive Director Bonnie Davis, in her third week on the job.
Davis credited the Palisade Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, former executive director Julianne Adams and volunteers for the festival’s seamless set-up and two days of peachy bliss.
“I’d be walking into a very different situation had it not been for them,” Davis said. “This festival takes literally hundreds of volunteers and hours to put together. Without our farmers, we wouldn’t be celebrating peaches, so we’re super thankful that we have yummy peaches over here. We’re just happy to be out with people again.”