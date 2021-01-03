The new Palisade Peach Shack building is taking shape and when completed will be envisioned as an agritourism hub and gateway into Palisade.
James Sanders, owner of the Palisade Peach Shack, said he’s excited to be in the construction phase and that the final building will offer a lot more than the fruit stand he had been operating there did.
“We were bare bones,” Sanders said. “The difference with the building is we’re going to still be doing the seasonal fruit that we grow, but the building is going to be open year-round. So we’ll have a coffee shop in it and a bakery.”
The building will also include a commercial kitchen to can their products, Sanders said. It will offer other products, too, like ice cream.
Sanders, who has owned orchards in Palisade for the past 15 years, said he purchased the property where the shack is located, on Elberta Avenue adjacent to the Golden Gate Petroleum store near Interstate 70, in 2018 and it took a couple of years of planning to get to construction.
Sanders said part of the reason the planning process took so much time was due to the lot itself, which had a number of utilities running through it that needed to be moved. He also had to set the project aside for several months at a time during harvest.
“The lot was just challenging and that’s what took a long time,” Sanders said. “It wasn’t frustration from the town being particular. It was just a process that had to be done. I think it was as smooth as could be expected considering this piece of property.”
He said he got approval from Palisade and Mesa County more than a year ago and they have been working since then to start construction. He said he was affected by the 2019 freeze, which destroyed a significant amount of the peach crop, but that it did not delay this project.
“It wasn’t the best year ever, but that’s farming,” Sanders said. “When you get into farming it’s part of what you have to accept. Mother Nature is your largest advocate, but also the thing that can really tamp down what you want to accomplish.”
What he plans to accomplish with the retail building is extensive. Sanders said he wanted it to be a family friendly destination for agritourism, providing a location to launch other activities. He said they have also offered space for the Chamber of Commerce to locate a welcome center.
“Right now if you come into Palisade there is wine-tasting, but we want to accomplish something where people bring their kids,” Sanders said. “We’re going to really double-down on you-pick tours and horse and hay ride adventures that take people into the orchard to pick plums and peaches and everything Palisade has to offer.”
Sanders said he has seen some negative comments on social media regarding the building, but that the majority of feedback has been positive.
“Anything that generates change in a community is going to have its gives and takes, but I would say 95% of the feedback that I’ve gotten from surrounding growers and the community has been positive,” Sanders said.