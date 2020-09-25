The Palisade Plunge is only weeks away from opening the bottom half of the trail for users, and members of the community were given a “sneak peek” of the trail Thursday morning.
That lower half of the trail runs from Lands End Road more than 17 miles down to the town of Palisade. The second phase of the project will bring the trail up to the mesa rim and then travel around 12 miles on top of the mesa to the Mesa Top Trailhead off Colorado Highway 65. In total, the Palisade Plunge will cover 32 miles and descend 6,000 feet in elevation.
Representatives of the land managers, nonprofits and governments that collaborated to get the trail funded and built met on the mesa to recognize the imminent completion of phase one of the project. Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) President Scott Winans touched on many of the benefits of the trail and the partnerships that led to its construction, but also reflected on the decade of work it took to get the trail built.
“This is a big thing we built and it’s now getting on the ground and ready for use,” Winans said. “I am just so excited about that.”
All the speakers mentioned the many different groups that had to work together for the project to come together. It took collaboration between COPMOBA, Mesa County, the Town of Palisade, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, among others.
“When you think about all the different partnerships that had to come together in order to make this project happen, it’s no easy feat to get the federal government, the state government, county government, municipal governments and private landowners all together around a project,” County Commissioner Rose Pugliese said. “What I love about this project the most is that it shows that when a community is engaged and wants to get something done, we can.”
Ken Gart, one of the owners of Powderhorn Mountain Resort, said the trail will have a positive impact for the entire valley in multiple ways.
“The Plunge is an opportunity to have an iconic trail that will be nationally recognized that will be a huge economic driver for the Grand Junction valley,” Gart said. “It will be a significant opportunity to enhance the outdoor recreation opportunities and really I think the quality of life in the Grand Valley.”
Once the remarks were finished, a group including Winans, drove down to the start of the phase one portion of the trail and took the first ride of the Palisade Plunge, at least the bottom half. There is some minor trail work left to complete, along with the installation of signs before it is officially opened to the public.
Phase two is still under construction, but could be completed by the end of the year. If it isn’t completed, Winans said they would likely finish up in the spring, allowing for a grand opening of the full 32-mile trail in 2021.
“Thank you for coming together, all the arms and legs that let this project move forward,” Winans said at the end of his remarks. “I’m so excited about it. I want to ride the darn thing.”