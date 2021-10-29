Palisade Police Chief Debra Funston has been offered the job of Rifle police chief, the city of Rifle said in a news release Friday.
The city said that appointment of the position is contingent on approval by the Rifle City Council, which is scheduled to consider the matter at its meeting Wednesday.
Funston said Friday she has accepted the contingent job offer. She was one of three finalists recently announced for the job opening.
"We were fortunate to have several highly qualified applicants for the Chief's position. The assessment process for the post was extensive and feedback from the citizens of Rifle, members of the police department, local business people and our nonprofit partners was considered," the city said in a news release.
The job opening was created when former Rifle police chief Tommy Klein became Rifle's city manager.
Funston is a Montrose native who has worked 33 years in law enforcement. She has spent the last decade working in Palisade, becoming the chief there in 2015. She started as a patrol officer in Virginia, and then worked in numerous police roles for the Montrose Police Department for 11 years and then for the Steamboat Springs Police Department for a decade.
Funston said she hasn't yet finalized the timeframe for changing jobs.
"Of course I want to make sure there is enough time to have a smooth transaction when I depart from Palisade and move to Rifle so we haven't nailed down the dates just yet," she said.
She said she's excited to have the opportunity to stay on the Western Slope and serve as the Rifle chief and is looking forward to working with the staff and organization there.
"I guess the other thing to say, it also is somewhat bittersweet, departing from the Palisade Police Department and town of Palisade. I have been here for 10 years and just have a great organization and great staff here," she said.
She said the Palisade department "has experienced a lot of growth and I'm just very proud of the progress that has been made here. We have a very competent, professional staff here that I'm so proud that I have had the opportunity to be a part of."
She said Western Slope police departments tend to stick together and collaborate, and particularly given Rifle's proximity to Palisade, she hopes to work with the Palisade department on occasion. She said her role on state boards, including as second vice president of the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, also gives her latitude to work with agencies across the state.
Her new job will put her a bit of a distance away from Palisade's famed orchards and vineyards, but that doesn't seem to worry Funston.
"You know what, I've got a lot of friends down here. I'm hoping I still have that good peach connection and that good wine connection," she said.
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported Friday that Funston could become the first-ever female police chief in Garfield County. Garfield County Commissioner John Martin, a former Glenwood Springs police officer, told the Post Independent that he's been in the area for more than 50 years and believes the county never has had a female chief.
Klein, noting that he only has been in the area for five years, told the Daily Sentinel that he would imagine that Martin is correct.
Funston "is certainly the first woman chief of police in Rifle’s history," Klein said.