Palisade is applying for a grant to make safety improvements to Elberta Avenue, which connects Interstate 70 to U.S. Highway 6, and leads to the downtown area.
The town trustees directed staff to pursue a grant through the Colorado Department of Transportation at its Tuesday meeting.
Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said the grant would be focused on safety for several types of road users.
“There’s a Revitalizing Main Street grant that has been put out,” Hawkinson said. “So it is a safety infrastructure grant by CDOT. It’s for safety for pedestrians, bikes, multimodal transportation.”
The town sees an influx of bicycle riders during its tourism season riding to the town’s wineries. It is already moving forward with grant funded upgrades to U.S. Highway 6 near downtown to improve pedestrian safety. This grant would add more protection for pedestrians on another busy Palisade road.
“We would like to improve Elberta Avenue,” Hawkinson said. “Right now the sidewalks don’t connect. One section doesn’t have a sidewalk. It doesn’t have designated bike lanes. So it would be to do safety improvements on Elberta with that money.”
The grant applications are due in just two weeks and Hawkinson said town staff is working to estimate the cost of the project so it can complete the application. She said the grant allows for requests up to $2 million.
“CDOT has $22 million total to do grant funding, but that’s available for projects located around the entire state,” Hawkinson said. “The largest you can ask for is $2 million.”
The Trustees also briefly discussed touring the area of a proposed new road that would provide another entrance into town at Tuesday’s meeting.
“There’s been a lot of requests by our residents on First and Elberta to see if there could be another entrance into town to alleviate some of the traffic at First and Elberta,” Hawkinson said. “It was suggested to establish Wine Valley Road.”
Hawkinson said town staff went through a process to vet the idea and discussed it with the Trustees at a work session. She said they will not be moving forward with the tour or the project at this time for a number of reasons.
“What really came down was it’s not a viable location,” Hawkinson said. “It would cost over $3.5 million. We would have to buy property. It’s just not doable.”
The trustees also authorized the town to enter into an agreement with Stolfus and Associates for the design and engineering of sidewalks along U.S. Highway 6 to Palisade High School.