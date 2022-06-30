The town of Palisade has received about $1.5 million for two projects improving the town’s infrastructure.
Palisade received $1.1 million from the Colorado Department of Transportation for improvements to the Elberta Avenue corridor from Interstate 70 to First Street.
Town Manager Janet Hawkinson said those improvements include sidewalks on the east side of Elberta Avenue (the west side already has sidewalks), pedestrian improvements over the canal that runs through the area and traffic calming measures to slow down cars on the road.
“This definitely makes it safer for pedestrians and bikers,” Hawkinson said.
The grant requires a 20% match from the town of Palisade. Hawkinson said the town is working on the design as soon as possible, with construction taking place outside the tourist season.
Palisade also received a $406,992 grant from the Department of Local Affairs for a “middle mile” broadband project, which will lay fiber optic cable from Interstate 70 down Elberta Avenue, Fifth Street and Iowa Avenue to the fire station, which will become a carrier-neutral location with high speed broadband internet.
The grant requires a 50-50 match from Palisade that will result in the organizations.
Hawkinson said the town is working on getting the design-build out for bid as soon as possible.
“High speed internet is something you need to compete in the works market today,” Hawkinson said.