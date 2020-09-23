The Town of Palisade was awarded a $50,000 Colorado Department of Transportation grant to construct on-street seating areas called “parklets” along Main Street and Third Street.
That grant is part of a $4.1 million program called Revitalizing Main Streets, which supports local governments that want to modify roadways or other community spaces to help promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The parklet project is designed to provide more room for people visiting Palisade’s restaurants to sit outside and stay socially distant from other people. It currently has some on-street seating in four locations that this project will upgrade.
Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said they plan to move quickly on the project, with fabrication of the new structures, which will include shade structures and signage, beginning in a matter of weeks.
“We’ve started it,” Hawkinson said. “We’re working with an architect now and a fabricator, so we can get all the construction drawings completed. Then we’ll just have a final open house discussion so people can give final feedback on design elements and then we can start fabricating it.”
Hawkinson said that open house will take place outside in downtown Palisade on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. She said they hope to have the project, which will cost in total between $100,000 and $120,000, completed by November.
The town will apply to have the cost of the project not covered by the CDOT grant be reimbursed through the federal CARES Act, which has provided funding for municipalities who have incurred costs while responding to the pandemic.
“So the whole thing would be reimbursed by the CARES Act funding and then the $50,000 provided by the Main Street grant,” Hawkinson said.
Hawkinson said the design concepts for the parklets are still being finalized. She said the spaces will be usable year round and propane heaters will be purchased to keep the parklets warm during the evening and through the winter months.
So far, Hawkinson said, the response from the public to the parklet idea has been positive. She said they have been working with local businesses on the new designs and that they have been supportive.
“We’ve gotten a lot of support through the whole thing from locals, from businesses, from citizens who use them,” Hawkinson said.
Palisade was one of six communities to receive grant money in this round.
Mountain Village, outside Telluride, was the only other Western Slope recipient, also receiving $50,000, to expand pedestrian plazas.
La Junta, Fort Morgan, Idaho Springs and Colorado State University also received grant money.
The highest award was $50,000.