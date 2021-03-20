Piles of invasive tamarisk and Russian olive slash were burned Friday on the far eastern side of Riverbend Park in Palisade as part of combined mitigation and firefighter training exercise.
The town of Palisade has had a multi-year initiative to remove tamarisk and Russian olive plants along the riverside in the popular park. Over the winter, Parks, Recreation and Events Director Troy Ward said the city was able to tackle another chunk on the park’s eastern side.
“This is an ongoing process that we’ve been working at, which is removing the Russian olive and tamarisk along our riverbank,” Ward said. “In early February we rented a piece of equipment that allowed us to accomplish a lot of mitigation.”
The invasive plants crowd out natural vegetation and form dense barriers in riparian areas. Ward said tamarisk is a special nuisance because of the amount of water it uses.
“They are voracious, they are not native to our area and they consume large quantities of water,” Ward said. “The tamarisk in particular consumes massive amounts of water. We need to be more water conscious. Allowing for a plant that doesn’t serve a purpose for us and consumes large quantities of water is just not good management of our lands.”
With all the material cleared the town looked to partner with the Palisade and Clifton Fire Departments, as well as the Bureau of Land Management to burn the piles and use it for training purposes. Palisade Fire Chief Charles Balke said training together with Clifton was important since the two departments are in the process of being combined.
“Clifton Fire and Palisade have entered into an MOU or Memorandum of Understanding, which Clifton is now providing the chief level services to the town of Palisade,” Balke said. “So it’s also an opportunity for us to integrate our crews between the two organizations and integrate with BLM and Forest Service.”
Part of the benefit of the training is forming relationships with the other agencies in a non-emergency situation, Balke said. He said it will also allow the firefighters to practice skills like using saws, working with different fire apparatus and checking weather conditions.
“These are invaluable, being able to have a training opportunity like this in a controlled environment, where we can discuss all the potentials and show what happens as things burn and how we need to integrate with different people,” Balke said.
The training activity has been planned for months and was not done on the fly, Balke said.
“So we have a multi agency collaboration here to mitigate all of this Russian olive and tamarisk slash that has been created from the work,” Ward said. “Next week, RiversEdge West and the Conservation Corps will be out here working to kind of clean up everything along the riverbank.”