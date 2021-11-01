David Johns with the Town of Palisade operates a skid-steer to dig holes for native plants along the Riverfront Trail. “This environment here will be a beautiful river park” in years to come, said Troy Ward, director of Palisade Parks, Recreation and Events.
After months of removing invasive Russian olives and tamerisk, volunteers put 12 different native species of plants in the ground along the Colorado Riverfront Trail at Riverbend Park in Palisade.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Ken Scissors, volunteer for RiversEdge West and the Town of Palisade, plants a maximilian sunflower along the Riverfront Trail at Riverbend Park on Wednesday.
Rica Fulton, RiversEdge West restoration coordinator, plants a western sand cherry along the Riverfront Trail at Riverbend Park in Palisade on Wednesday.
The town of Palisade, nonprofit RiversEdge West and other organizations envision a future in which the banks of the Colorado River in the town are restored, making the area the oasis it once was.
So far, all of the work has gone into ridding the area of invasive plants, digging deep into the earth each day over the past months to get to the roots.
The first steps toward actual restoration finally began last week. Town of Palisade employees took to the riverbank, planting 12 different species, all native to the soil.
“Up until this point, we’ve been doing a lot of demolition of Russian olives and tamarisk along the riverbank here. Today is very exciting because we get to actually do some of the restorative work,” said Troy Ward, director of Palisade Parks, Recreation and Events.
“Rica Fulton and Christine (Prins) with RiversEdge West are restoration experts, so they have been working very closely with some of our local nurseries with coming up with native plants to put back on our riverbank, specifically riparian habitats along our Colorado corridor, so it’s very exciting to have them here with their expertise so that they can help us restore this to what it looked like before we had all the invasive species that came in before.”
Ward credited the bulk of the removal of Russian olives and tamerisk to Western Colorado Conservation Corps, which is funded through Great Outdoors Colorado.
Fulton’s and Prins’ presence truly caused Ward to realize that the necessary damage done to the riverbanks is finally over, replaced by a new era of growth and healing.
“We have cleaned up a lot of mess along here and it wasn’t in pristine form, if you will, when we took over, but our hope is that as we leave and do our work here, it makes it a more pleasant and enjoyable environment for future generations,” Ward said.
“In the next couple of years, in the next 20 years, this environment here will be a beautiful river park versus a choked-out area full of Russian olives and tamarisk and, quite frankly, trash.”