Over the course of three days from Monday through Wednesday, 26 Palisade High School students made statewide connections, networked with business professionals and showcased their talents and skills at the 2022 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference in Aurora.
They also brought home a handful of awards.
More than 1,500 students and advisers from across Colorado were in attendance at this business-oriented conference. These FBLA members competed in more than 70 events, ranging from tests to roleplays to speeches.
Among Palisade’s awards were Sierra Coykendall’s second-place finish in organizational leadership, Layton Tobin’s third-place finish in computer problem solving, Claire Elise Rasmussen’s Capstone, Advocate, Contributor, and Leader Business Achievement Awards, and Peak 5 Chapter and Champion Chapter awards as a team.
Other Palisade award winners were Henry Hanna (advertising, eighth place), Trevor Rund (help desk, sixth place), Carson Johnson (political science, seventh place) and Cody Budeau (computer problem solving, 10th place).
If you would like to sponsor these Palisade FBLA members to attend the FBLA-PBL National Leadership Conference in Chicago this summer from June 24 through July 2, contact Palisade High School business teacher and FBLA team leader Melissa Wright by phone at (970) 254-4800 or by email at melissa.wright@d51schools.org.