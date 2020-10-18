The town of Palisade is looking into demolishing its old high school and constructing a medical clinic that would be run by Community Hospital.
At its Tuesday meeting, the Board of Trustees voted to send a letter of intent to Community Hospital indicating it was interested in moving forward on the project. It also authorized town staff to pursue a grant to fund asbestos remediation in the old building, which would have to happen before it could be demolished.
“The Town Board and the town staff were contacted by Community Hospital with an interest to build a clinic where our existing old high school sits,” Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said. “The Town Board has had many discussions over this and this is the next step.”
The letter wasn’t a binding agreement, but did lay out some of the process moving forward. The town would be responsible for removing the old structure — except for the gym — and constructing the proposed 7,000- square-foot clinic. Community Hospital would be responsible for the interior finish of the building and would sign a 10-year lease with the option of renewing for another 10 years.
“This is a first step within this,” Mayor Greg Mikolai said. “This does not necessarily mean we have agreed or have a resolution on the table to move forward with this project, but it is at least a first step so we know the intent of Community Hospital and express our intent to them.”
Two community members spoke in support of the plan, citing the town’s growth and the increase in outside visitors as contributing to a need for a medical clinic. Mayor Pro-Tem Thea Chase said she was excited about the plan, but wanted the town to see if it could add some other uses to the property as well.
“We discussed the notion of a campus potentially using some of the space for consolidation of staff,” Chase said. “Also there’s been mention of the gym maybe benefiting from a workout facility, maybe showers, some multipurpose rooms for exercise classes.”
While the Trustees were supportive of the future use of the property, remediating and removing the old structure alone bears a significant cost. The asbestos remediation will cost around $530,000 and removing the structure would cost around $830,000 for a total of more than $1.3 million. To help pay for that, the trustees voted to direct staff to pursue a $500,000 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant to go toward the asbestos remediation.
“As we all know, the town has a small budget and it takes us a while to save money,” Hawkinson said. “We have been researching possible grants to help us with the asbestos remediation. Town staff has found the EPA grant. It is due in less than three weeks.”
Hawkinson said the town cannot complete the application with staff alone and would need to spend around $30,000 on a consultant to do the work. She said the EPA requires a significant amount of information in the grant application.
“I know it seems a bit of a hefty price tag on this, but my attitude is if we don’t apply, we don’t get it,” Mikolai said. “In discussions with Janet and understanding the I think eagerness of EPA to help us on this, I think we actually stand a pretty good chance.”
The town will find out next spring in May or June if it has been awarded the grant, Hawkinson said.